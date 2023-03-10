Home page politics

A naturalization dispute in the traffic light makes waves. Greens and SPD are irritated by an FDP demand, as they make clear on FR.de.

Frankfurt/Berlin – The traffic light coalition is arguing again. This time, however, about a socially and historically explosive question – about the planned new naturalization law and the problem of anti-Semitism. Again the FDP opposite a block of SPD and Greens. Apparently, in addition to an “oath,” she is also demanding an anti-Semitism test for those willing to naturalize.

The Picture prompted Zoff on Thursday (March 9) to the provocative question of whether the SPD “also wants to naturalize those who hate Jews”. Parliamentarians from the Social Democrats and the Greens see the situation on request FR.de from IPPEN.MEDIA however very different. The Green MP Marlene Schönberger, for example, recognizes a “diversion strategy” – and warns of “scientifically questionable tests”.

Naturalization Traffic light conflict hotspot: FDP probably demands “test” and “catalogue” against anti-Semitic attitudes

The background: Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) presented the main features of a reform of citizenship law in November. According to the surveys, according to plans that are quite controversial, it should be possible to obtain a German passport under certain conditions after five years instead of the previous eight years. This should be possible after three years, “provided the foreigner can earn a living for himself and his dependent family members without using public funds” and meets high requirements for acquiring the German language, the news agency quoted AFP from the draft.

The FDP attaches particular importance to the economic dimension: “Only those who can earn their own living and care for their families may be naturalized,” said General Secretary Bijan Djir-Saai Picture. A “genuine declaration of loyalty” is also necessary. According to information from the newspaper, the liberals are also pushing for exclusion criteria for anti-Semitic attitudes: In addition to oaths and tests, a “catalog” for relevant, even minor, crimes and a check for membership in anti-Semitic or anti-constitutional organizations is necessary.

Anti-Semitism in Germany: a problem in “all areas of society”

From Schönberger’s point of view, these demands are too short-sighted, like that Green across from FR.de clarified. On the one hand, a commitment to the Basic Law and to the free-democratic basic order is the prerequisite for naturalization anyway. On the other hand, the anti-Semitism problem is much larger.

“At least a quarter of all people living in Germany have openly or latently anti-Semitic attitudes,” emphasized the Green Party, “all areas of society” and the “entire political spectrum” are affected – the greatest threat to Jewish life comes from the extreme right.

Lindner receives a side swipe in the traffic light dispute: prevention “a concern that the FDP hopefully supports”

“With regard to anti-Semitism, focusing primarily on people who do not have German citizenship is often a diversionary strategy. The proposed test hits this mark and is not very effective in combating anti-Semitism,” Schönberger reprimanded the alleged FDP initiative: “As a whole, we therefore do not need scientifically questionable tests for individuals, but urgently need more anti-Semitism prevention through political education.”

She linked a warning in the ongoing budget dispute: Prevention is “a concern that the FDP will hopefully support in the upcoming budget negotiations”. FDP leader Christian Lindner has just postponed the presentation of the draft budget for 2024 – he wants to prevent additional spending. The Greens in particular are at odds with this strict course.

Naturalization in Germany: The SPD is also irritated by the FDP initiative

Also the SPD-Member of Parliament Hakan Demir recognized behind the FDP request more of an air number. Taking action against anti-Semitism is, of course, part of the free-democratic basic order. “In the end, however, the FDP does not demand anything here that is not already legal or should be highlighted in the current draft law anyway,” he told several media on Thursday, including one FR.de.

“All applicants for naturalization must already declare their commitment to the free and democratic basic order,” emphasized Demir. “The legal situation is also already: in the case of anti-Semitic crimes, the de minimis limit does not apply, which is otherwise the case for criminal offenses in the case of naturalization.” It should be made clear by law that anti-Semitism violates the human dignity guarantee of the Basic Law. However, it does not require a specific test. (fn)