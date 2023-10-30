Home page politics

From: Bona Hyun

The UN agrees on a resolution on the Israel war. Germany’s abstention from the vote is causing controversy – even within the coalition.

Berlin – The German one Abstention from voting on a UN resolution war in Israel is met with criticism. In the coalition agreement, the traffic light expressly acknowledges that Israel’s security is a reason of state for Germany. “We stand up against attempts at anti-Semitic condemnations of Israel, including in the United Nations,” it says. Especially against this background, the FDP could be angry about the abstention from the UN resolution.

Criticism from the FDP and CDU of Germany’s abstention from the UN: “disappointing and incomprehensible”

“Israel has the right to defend itself against Hamas’ terror. There is no question of that,” said the chairman of the FDP parliamentary group in the Bundestag, Christian Dürr, on Monday (October 30). FAZ. “Personally, I would have found it right if we had shown this clear stance in the vote on the UN resolution – like the USA and Austria did.” FDP General Secretary Bijan Djir-Sarai said Daily Mirror on the same day: “The Foreign Ministry’s vote is disappointing and incomprehensible.”

Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) had previously also criticized the abstention. Lindner said he had not yet been able to speak to Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) about this ARD-Program “Report from Berlin.” “I only notice that Hamas is celebrating the vote and strongly criticizing Israel,” said the FDP leader. Regardless of the decision, he wanted to make it clear to the federal government that Germany stands on Israel’s side and knows about its right to self-defense. On the other side is the terrorist organization Hamas, which aims to destroy the state of Israel.

Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner has criticized Germany's abstention from the UN resolution on the war in Israel.

UN abstention on Israel war: FDP apparently “informed but not involved”

The anger in the FDP over Germany’s abstention raises the question of what decision-making process preceded the vote. According to government circles, the FDP was at least informed before the vote. There are said to have been discussions between Baerbock’s State Secretary Thomas Bagger and the State Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Finance, Steffen Saebisch. Saebisch coordinates government action for the FDP for Lindner. That’s what he reports Daily Mirror. “The Federal Ministry of Finance was informed of the decision, but was not involved in the decision-making process,” said Finance Ministry spokesman Fabian Leber Daily Mirror-Inquiry with.

War in Israel: Greens defend abstention on UN resolution

Foreign Minister Baerbock justified Germany’s abstention with the paper’s lack of balance. “Because the resolution does not clearly name Hamas terror, does not demand the release of all hostages clearly enough and does not affirm Israel’s right to self-defense, we and many of our European partners decided not to agree to the resolution in the end,” said Baerbock after the Poll.

The Green foreign politician Jürgen Trittin also defended Germany’s abstention from the UN resolution. He said im Deutschlandfunk, They agreed to negotiate the resolution and achieved success. This acted in Israel’s interest. Without the negotiation process, a version would have been adopted that neither spoke of terrorism nor called for the release of the hostages.

UN resolution on the Middle East conflict – 45 votes abstained from the vote

The UN General Assembly passed a draft resolution introduced by Jordan in New York on Friday (October 27). 120 countries voted in favor, 14 against, 45 abstained, including Germany – so the paper achieved the necessary two-thirds majority. However, resolutions of the UN General Assembly are not legally binding, but are considered symbolic.

The UN resolution, adopted by a two-thirds majority on Friday, condemns all violence against Israeli and Palestinian civilian populations, calls for the immediate and unconditional release of all “illegally detained” civilians and demands unhindered humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip. It also calls for an “immediate permanent and sustainable humanitarian ceasefire” that should lead to a “cessation of hostilities”. There is no clear condemnation of Hamas’ terror as the cause of the war. (bohy/dpa)