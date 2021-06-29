OfFlorian Naumann shut down

The FDP has presented its election campaign. From a purely visual point of view, it is rather monothematic. But there is also ridicule for a Denglish-looking election slogan.

Berlin – After eight years without government participation, the FDP is striving to return to power with a well-known campaign: The Liberals presented their poster motifs on Tuesday – they are strongly reminiscent of the election campaign for the 2017 federal election. The focus is clearly on party leader Christian Lindner. Not only because of this, there was ridicule for the FDP after the rather symbolically important date.

Christian Lindner dominates the FDP election posters: “Of course, it is geared towards our top candidate”

The party wants to be “so strong double-digit” in the federal election in September that a government is not possible without them, said top candidate Lindner on Tuesday. “With a probability bordering on certainty, Armin Laschet will be the next Federal Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany,” he declared. That would be a good prerequisite for a coalition for the FDP, Lindner and Laschet had recently worked together again and again – although a dispute between the two parties is raging in Laschet’s homeland of North Rhine-Westphalia.

As in the election campaign four years ago, the Liberals are counting on their top candidates. Photos of the party leader, combined with political content, are intended to bring voters closer to the party’s positions, from economic issues to educational policy and digitization. It is true that “it’s not just about people, not just about us”, but about political issues and “about our country”, explained Secretary General Volker Wissing. Nevertheless, the FDP wanted to take full advantage of Lindner’s reach and perception in the election campaign. “In this respect, the campaign is of course geared towards our top candidate,” he said, explaining the optics of the FDP self-promotion.

FDP relies fully on Lindner – and on “Make in Germany”: Twitter scoffs

For the focus on Lindner, it used taunts in the social networks. “The FDP has presented its program: portraits of Christian Lindner,” scoffed a user. “That’s satire, isn’t it?” Asked another. However, the Liberals’ election manifesto has been around for some time. There was also irritation in the face of an election slogan. “Economic miracle. Make in Germany ”, it says on one of the poster motifs. In rows, however, Twitter users wondered whether it was a deliberate play on words with the iconic phrase “Made in Germany” – or rather a case of inadequate translation skills.

The party also provided an explanation for the similarity to the 2017 campaign. Berlin photographer Daniel Rosenthal once again portrayed the 42-year-old party leader in “reportage style”. The black and white photos are supplemented with slogans such as “Let’s not wait for tomorrow. Let’s go there. “,” The future should taste of freedom again. “Or” For more joy in inventing than in prohibiting. “

FDP wants to be “corrective” for “Jamaica” – also traffic lights are not excluded

Wissing presented his party as a liberal corrective in a possible coalition with the Union and the Greens. “We don’t want the CDU’s promises to be drowned in a green swamp,” he said. The party will not make a coalition statement before the election. Wissing did not want to rule out a traffic light coalition with the SPD and the Greens. On Tuesday, a prominent FDP politician defended the Green Chancellor candidate Annalene Baerbock against violent plagiarism allegations.

Lindner pointed out that his party was able to gain in the polls during the pandemic. He traced this back to the core message of the liberals in the Corona policy: They had demonstrated “state political responsibility” by never playing down the pandemic – but at the same time they had demonstrated a “greater sensitivity” for citizens’ rights to freedom. (dpa / AFP / fn)