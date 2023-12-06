Home page politics

Berlin – The Federal Constitutional Court ruling on budget planning is putting the traffic light coalition around Olaf Scholz (SPD) to a severe test. It now has to rebalance its position on crucial issues such as the debt brake, taxes and climate protection in the middle of the legislative period. The central question is: How can the billion dollar hole be filled after the budget verdict? The FDP throws the zero round of citizens’ money into the ring. The SPD and the Greens oppose this. Still.

Compromise in the traffic light dispute: There will soon be a zero round of citizens’ money

After the Federal Constitutional Court’s disastrous ruling on the budget law, the leaders of the traffic light are discussing how the financial gaps that have arisen can be closed. While SPD and Greens If they want to suspend the debt brake, the FDP would like to “shift the spending side,” said Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP).

“Anything else would be a wrong signal”: FDP calls for zero round of citizens’ benefit

Specifically, this means: Citizens’ money should go to it. The chairman of the FDP parliamentary group, Christian Dürr, demanded in the Picture-Newspaper the zero round: “If citizens’ money increases more than inflation in 2024, there must be a zero round in the following year. This is also legally possible. Anything else would be a wrong signal.” Dürr calls for the coalition to think fundamentally about the calculation method for citizens’ money, which dates back to the Hartz IV era. Regarding the dispute over citizens’ money, he said: “Anyone who works must always have more money left over than someone who doesn’t work.”

The labor market and social policy spokesman for the FDP parliamentary group, Pascal Kober, also called for the increase in basic security planned for the beginning of 2024 to be examined. “An inflation adjustment that is too high, even if it is offset in subsequent years, costs credibility,” he said Picture. It cannot be communicated to those “who finance the welfare state”.

FDP wants citizens’ money – employment agency rejects savings

But despite the FDP chairman’s advances, in the middle of the budget crisis, the employment agency rejected Citizens’ Money Savings. In January 2024, the citizen’s allowance will be increased by around 12 percent: adults living alone will receive 563 euros from the turn of the year, an increase of 61 euros. For young people aged 14 to 17, the standard rate increases from 420 euros to 471 euros, for children between the ages of seven and 14 by 42 euros to 390 euros, and for younger children by 39 euros to 357 euros. There are also individual subsidies – for example for school supplies – as well as heating costs and rent.

According to the Federal Employment Agency, this planned increase in citizens’ money can no longer be stopped: “The payment processes are already underway. It is no longer technically possible to implement values ​​other than those previously published for January 2024,” a BafA spokesman told the Funke Media Group.

“Question your own politics”: SPD criticizes FDP demands

The SPD and Greens resolutely counter the FDP’s demand for citizens’ benefits to be examined. Their argument: The increases were decided jointly with the FDP. The liberals would be well advised not to question their own policies. Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) said on Monday that it was “morally irresponsible and incompatible with the constitution” to deny those affected an adjustment of the standard rates. “Germany is and remains a social, constitutional state. Decency, solidarity and charity are a strength of our society,” said the SPD politician. He assured that the rates would be adjusted.

Citizens’ money in 2024 on the brink – hardened fronts in the traffic light coalition

In his government statement last Tuesday (November 28th), Chancellor Scholz also categorically ruled out cuts in citizens’ benefits. He emphasized that no one who receives a pension, citizen’s benefit or housing benefit should worry.

The fronts have hardened. And the coalition doesn’t have much time left to come to an agreement. But a decision has to be made because the 2024 budget is due to be decided this year. The struggle for possible savings in social spending will continue, and citizens’ money will certainly continue to be the focus.