SAARBRÜCKEN (dpa-AFX) – The FDP in Saarland calls for a preferred vaccination also for patients in outpatient intensive care. These high-risk patients and their nurses have not yet been given priority treatment in Saarland, criticized the state association in a message on Sunday. The deputy state chairman Helmut Isringhaus demanded that this should be changed immediately. “Now that vaccines are available that are logistically less complicated, the risk group of outpatients in intensive care must be vaccinated as quickly as possible.”

The priority here is at least the same as that of the residents of the nursing homes and the nursing staff in outpatient and inpatient care for the elderly. According to the information, more than 100 people are in outpatient intensive care care in Saarland. Some of these people are ventilated outside the hospital and are therefore at great risk from lung diseases. / Sir / DP / edh