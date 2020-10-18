BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – From the FDP’s point of view, the federal government must not stop at the current revision of the Corona warning app. “The expansion of the functions of the Corona-Warn-App makes sense, but further optimizations are urgently necessary,” said the parliamentary managing director of the FDP parliamentary group, Bettina Stark-Watzinger, of the German press agency in Berlin. “In any case, it must not happen that there is no further development for months.”

The federal corona warning app will be expanded to include two functions this Monday. On the one hand, those who have tested positive can voluntarily enter symptoms of illness in a kind of diary in order to be able to implement warnings from contacts even more precisely. In addition, the app will work beyond the borders of Germany in a number of European countries.

Stark-Watzinger called on the federal government to quickly develop a clear concept of how the app could be continuously developed in view of the dynamic infection process and the increasing demands on the health authorities. It is about being able to make an even better contribution to fighting the pandemic.

“Among other things, a data protection-compliant European interface is urgently required for comprehensive compatibility of the app with its counterparts in all other European countries,” said the FDP politician, who is also a member of her party’s executive committee.

“It could also increase the acceptance of the app if known weaknesses such as constant error messages, the lack of compatibility with older smartphone models and the lack of information about regional infections are finally eliminated.” Stark-Watzinger suggested organizing a hackathon to optimize the app in order to use the technical know-how and creativity of the programmers and developers.

In a hackathon, the participants try to create useful and creative programs or solutions, mainly on the Internet, in a limited time and in a relaxed atmosphere. At the beginning of the Corona crisis there was the #WirVsVirus hackathon. Almost 43,000 people took part in the 48-hour event to program and design apps and other solutions to cope with the Corona crisis.

The app should help to understand the contacts of the person affected in the event of a corona infection. The health authorities are currently no longer able to do this through surveys due to the worsening infection situation.

The app has now been downloaded around 19.6 million times. Experts assume that the application is actively used by around 16 million people in Germany. Most recently, the daily download figures tripled to around 100,000. The new version 1.5 is expected on Monday lunchtime in the Apple and Google app stores (Alphabet C (ex Google)) /sk/DP/edh