The terrorists of the “National Socialist Underground” (NSU) murdered ten people. So far, it has mainly been the relatives of the victims and civil society initiatives that have been commemorated.

The FDP wants to change that – and introduce a national day of remembrance. “We owe this to the people in Germany, to the trust in our constitutional state and, above all, to the victims and victim families,” says a draft proposal from the FDP parliamentary group that is available to the Tagesspiegel.

The date for the day of mourning should therefore be determined in accordance with the families of the murdered. The decision of the FDP parliamentary group is still pending, but is considered certain.

“Remembering the suffering that happened to them”

“This day should be a day of remembrance, a reminder of the victims, a reminder of the suffering that happened to them and their relatives and also a reminder of the failure of the rule of law,” says FDP MP Grigorios Aggelidis. The authorities did not classify the NSU series of murders as racist acts by neo-Nazis until 2011 and sometimes looked for the murderers in the victims’ families.

Aggelidis hopes for broad approval for the FDP application. He also wants to search for the majority through the recently founded non-parliamentary “parliamentary group on diversity and anti-racism”, of which he is a member.

Giorgis Aggelidis from Hanover has been a member of the Bundestag since 2017. He is spokesman for families and seniors of the FDP parliamentary group. Photo: promo

Aggelidis explicitly does not want to understand the day of remembrance as a symbol against extremism of any kind. “Remembrance day is long overdue and it does not do the victims justice if we ‘talk it to death’ with these debates.”

The move can also be seen as an attempt by the liberals to close a political flank. Since the AfD-supported election of the Thuringian party leader Thomas Kemmerich as Prime Minister, the liberals have to listen again and again to the accusation of not delimiting themselves enough to the far right.

On Friday, the party executive and the FDP country chiefs distanced themselves from Kemmerich after he had defended his election. In an open letter, the state chairmen asked Kemmerich to renounce another top candidacy. Should he still compete, there will be no support from the federal party, said FDP General Secretary Volker Wissing. Paul Starzmann