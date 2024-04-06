Home page politics

From: Jens Kiffmeier

Press Split

Broadside against Lisa Paus: The FDP accuses the Green Minister of technical errors in basic child welfare – and wants to restart the project completely.

Berlin – It is the Greens’ prestige project: basic child welfare. But even though the social project is already being discussed in parliament, the FDP wants to pull the ripcord. The Liberals are calling for a complete restart – and are accepting the threat of constant strife. Will the government alliance collapse because of the question?

Basic child security: FDP shoots sharply against Green Minister Lisa Paus

In any case, the new dispute is extremely explosive. Nevertheless, the FDP has been mobilizing against basic child welfare for days. Now at the weekend the party leadership stepped up its game again. Deputy parliamentary group leader Christoph Meyer sharply called for a complete revision of the bill that Federal Family Minister Lisa Paus (Greens) had presented. The template was “poorly crafted, not thought through and has legal gaps,” complained the FDP politician in an interview with Editorial network Germany (RND). “It’s like the heating law, Parliament has to rewrite the minister’s law and that takes time.”

There is criticism from the FDP of Family Minister Lisa Paus's plans for basic child welfare (archive photo). © Michael Kappeler/dpa

Meyer made it clear that this was not about “Lisa saves the children,” but rather a complex legislative proposal. The FDP politician expressed doubts about the feasibility of the schedule and Lisa Paus' demands: “I can't imagine that parliament will bow to Lisa Paus' schedule or her confusing demands.”

Basic child protection from when? FDP is on the brakes – the schedule until 2025 is wavering

From 2025, the federal government plans to combine various benefits such as child benefit, citizen's benefit for children and the child supplement into the basic child benefit. This project is considered the Greens' outstanding social policy project. In September, a draft law was passed by the cabinet, which stipulates that basic child protection will come into effect on the first day of 2025. However, there were significant concerns about the schedule from the Federal Employment Agency (BA) and the states.

The FDP is now primarily defending itself against the Green politician's announcement that 5,000 new administrative positions will be set up to pay out the planned basic child benefits. This follows a dispute over the financing of the project.

The Greens reject criticism of the law on basic child welfare

Nevertheless, the Greens are outraged by the coalition partner's statements. The deputy parliamentary group leader of the Greens, Maria Klein-Schmeink, rejected the FDP's criticism a few days ago. “The objection from the FDP parliamentary group leadership is more than irritating,” she told the newspapers Funke Media Group. “We are currently in parliamentary discussions and are constructively discussing with both the SPD and the FDP what changes we want to make to the draft law. It is now Parliament’s turn to make changes.”

Traffic light coalition: An overview of the Scholz cabinet View photo series

Klein-Schmeink emphasized that the central goal of basic child welfare is “to lift 3.7 million children out of hidden poverty”. “It is not news that more staff are needed to combine five services into one for the first time, to digitize them and to advise families if necessary. How many positions are needed in the end depends on the design of the bill,” said the group leader.

Associations are calling for an end to traffic light trouble

In any case, outside the coalition there is little understanding for the dispute. Michael Groß, President of the Workers' Welfare Association (AWO), pushed for a quick solution to the conflict within the traffic lights. “We expect a quick solution,” he emphasized to the newspapers Funke Media Group. He added: “We find it unacceptable that this important project is now being further delayed by a dispute over administrative bodies.”

Groß warned that an investment in children and families is necessary in order to enable a fair future and social advancement: “Only if we invest in children and families now can we shape the future fairly and enable social advancement.” He called for “uncomplicated and unbureaucratic procedures” and emphasized the urgency of basic child security: “Basic child security must finally come, and it must be paid out automatically.” (jkf/with material from AFP)