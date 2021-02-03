Lockdown and no end? The FDP now sees the opportunity for relaxation, explains party leader Christian Lindner in an interview with Münchner Merkur.

Munich – The way out of lockdown *? The FDP * speaks out in favor of regionally graduated easing plans. “Regionally, in districts with low pandemic incidence, daycare centers and elementary schools should first reopen, then retail and gastronomy with protective rules,” says party and parliamentary group leader Christian Lindner in an interview with the Munich Mercury.

“I don’t believe that we can start up the whole country again at the same time, but it works on a regional basis.” This will also motivate people to adhere to the rules on site. “We need if-then provisions. This also means that closings in the event of setbacks cannot be ruled out. “

Corona in Germany: Lindner sees Austria as a role model – and calls for rights for vaccinated people

Lindner sees role models in Austria of all places – which does not always look happy with its opening policy. But Lindner says: “We can learn from others. Austria is currently opening sub-areas with stricter mask requirements and tests. Schleswig-Holstein presents a step-by-step plan. We can rely on air purifiers and other innovative concepts. ”

The FDP leader also makes it clear that vaccinated people could no longer be withheld. “These are fundamental rights, not privileges. The state may not restrict people who are no longer in danger in their individual freedoms guaranteed by the Basic Law. ”The state should then expand the contact rules – vaccinated persons should then no longer count towards the“ household plus one person ”rule.

Corona in Germany: Criticism of vaccine procurement by the EU and the federal government

Lindner also criticizes the EU vaccine procurement and sees joint responsibility of the federal government. “You were too hesitant and too stingy. Jens Spahn chaired the Council of Health Ministers in Europe. ”He clearly criticized Chancellor Angela Merkel * (CDU) ‘s sentence that“ on the whole ”nothing went wrong with the vaccination.

Lindner: “With the sentence that“ on the whole everything went well ”, many will not be able to begin with. My 96-year-old grandmother only got a vaccination appointment now. If my parents hadn’t given massive help with making appointments online and in the call center, she would have been helpless. Unfortunately, she’s not the only one. ”The FDP boss reiterated the demand to pay Tempo premiums to vaccine manufacturers * and thus to accelerate production with market-based instruments.