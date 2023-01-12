Home page politics

From: Moritz Serif, Daniel Dillmann

Split

Postal voting documents for the repeat election in Berlin. (Iconic image) © Jens Kalaene/dpa

The election to the House of Representatives in Berlin must be repeated. But even on the second attempt, one breakdown follows the next.

Berlin – The repeat election in Berlin has apparently produced the next glitch. This time it concerns ballot papers that were produced in the Berlin district of Neukölln. Specifically, in the Neukölln 2 constituency, a candidate of the FDP stated, who no longer lives in Berlin. This was announced by the state returning officer of the capital on Thursday, according to the news agency DPA on Thursday afternoon with

This glitch now has an impact on the repeat election in Berlin. Votes previously cast for this candidate by postal vote are invalid. Postal voting in Berlin has been possible since January 2nd of this year. The FDP can no longer nominate a replacement candidate for the repeat election.

Repeat election in Berlin: Ballot papers have to be reprinted

New ballot papers are now being printed in the capital for the affected constituency in Neukölln. According to the election officer, around 1,700 eligible voters have cast their votes by post. You should now be written to individually by the state returning officer authority. If these people want to change their choice for the first vote, this should be made possible. In this case, you can cast your first vote again on a newly printed ballot paper. The earlier ballot paper would then no longer be taken into account. However, those entitled to vote cannot vote for an FDP candidate even if the repeat election is repeated. In 2021, Dr. Susanna Maria Kahlefeld from the greens be able to win the Neukölln 2 constituency. At that time, the FDP had received 2.6 percent of the first votes in this constituency.

Berlin election: The top personnel of the parties at a glance View photo gallery

Stephan Bröchler, state returning officer in Berlin, tried to put the significance of the glitch into perspective. “There are no one hundred percent smooth elections – neither in the federal government nor in the federal states.” Important are “transparency, quick error correction and close controls.” Bröchler said that according to the dpa. The FDP does not see the blame in itself.

The state electoral office was not careful when editing the ballot papers. “The wrong ballot papers were then delivered to the district electoral office in Neukölln, for which the district mayor is responsible. This failed to check the ballot papers that were delivered,” said Roland Leppek, deputy district chairman of the FDP Neukölln, in response to a press inquiry Frankfurter Rundschau. “From our point of view, the Senate and the district side shot the buck together,” he said. However, the party is not concerned that the renewed glitch could have a negative impact on the election.

Redial in Berlin: one mishap follows the next

It’s not the first glitch in the repeat election in Berlin. Already in the first week of the new year it became public that election notifications had been sent out in the capital in which two different election dates were. Notifications sent in English were affected.

The fact that the Berlin elections have to be repeated at all is due to a whole series of mishaps that occurred in the elections to the House of Representatives and in the elections to the district assemblies (BVV) in September 2021. The Berlin Constitutional Court subsequently declared the election invalid. However, the judges did not order a new election, but a re-election. This was set for February 12, 2023 by state returning officer Bröchler. Because this is a repetition, neither the election proposals nor the electoral area division may change. (dil/dpa)