A new law is causing a lot of discussion: from next year, the installation of new oil and gas heating systems will be banned. But is that realistic?

Berlin – FDP parliamentary group leader Christian Dürr appears indignant in Anne Will’s broadcast. Economics Minister Robert Habeck’s draft for greater climate efficiency in the building sector is “obviously incomplete,” he says frankly. Dürr uses a technical expression: “The design has to go back to the assembly hall,” he says. In addition to the focus on the content, it is also wrong to finance the conversion through subsidies with tax money and thus further burden the battered federal budget.

The government agrees on the goal, but there is heated debate in the coalition about the path: Germany wants and must be climate-neutral by 2045. Above all, energy generation for industry, but also the mobility and building sectors must be largely renewed, sometimes even completely reorganized.

“Anne Will” – these guests discussed with:

Omid Nouripour (Alliance 90/The Greens) – Party leader

– Party leader Christian Dürr (FDP) – Chairman of the parliamentary group

Chairman of the parliamentary group Stephan Weil (SPD) – Prime Minister of Lower Saxony

Prime Minister of Lower Saxony Gitta Connemann (CDU) – Member of the Bundestag and Federal Chair of the SME and Economic Union (MIT)

Member of the Bundestag and Federal Chair of the SME and Economic Union (MIT) Henrike Rossbach – Deputy Head of Parliament Office Southgerman newspaper

In this context, a draft law from the Ministry of Economics became public, which had provided plenty of material for discussion in the last few days: From 2024, the installation of new gas and oil heating systems is to be banned. According to a survey, 79 percent of Germans are against the plans. But there is also extreme resistance within the coalition. Anne Will discusses the problem in her political talk in the first under the question “Ban of oil and gas heating, end for the combustion engine – has that really been thought through?”

The announced end for combustion engines by 2035 also met with considerable criticism within the traffic lights at the FDP. Minister Volker Wissing has already announced that he will block the law planned at European level if there are no exceptions for synthetic fuels – so-called e-fuels – which are climate-friendly and with which combustion engines can continue to be operated. FDP parliamentary group spokesman Dürr confirms with Anne Will: “We agree that it cannot happen like this.”

Costs for climate-neutral building refurbishment at Anne Will estimated at 254 billion euros

But first it is about the controversial law for buildings. In addition to Habeck’s law, a new EU legal standard is also about to be passed at EU level. It provides climate certification from A to G for houses. By 2035, old buildings should also meet at least level D. Eight million apartment buildings in Germany do not yet meet this standard. In order to meet the climate-friendly standard, new roofs, windows and insulation would have to be installed in these buildings. The state-owned KfW-Bank estimates the cost of these renovation measures at up to 254 billion euros, shows Anne Will’s clip.

Prime Minister of Lower Saxony, Stephan Weil (SPD), warns: “You have to be very careful not to go too far.” , especially among people “who don’t swim in money”, who are happy if they can get by with their house in the country with little money. Christian Dürr nods: “I’m there with him.” And also the CDU MP Gitta Connemann finds: The planned new legislation “unnerves people”. She points to negative effects on the rental market that could lead to the issue also becoming a social issue.

Green leader Nouripour at Anne Will: “Heating will be more expensive in the next few years”

Connemann: “Then at some point they will have a social issue on the one hand and a climate protection issue on the other.” But you have to “have both together” instead of “playing one off against the other”. Connemann: “Climate protection only works with people, not against them.” The lack of heat pumps and installers alone makes the implementation of the law obsolete. The Greens chairman Nouripour, who is to defend his party colleague’s plans in the round, is certain: “Heating will be more expensive in the next few years. You have to explain how you can help people.” Switching to heat pumps works with a subsidy program. And he emphasizes again: “What is permanent remains permanent.”

Will lets the contradictions stand and moves on to the next topic: the mobility revolution. Here, too, there is a dispute about the ban on combustion engines. These should no longer be registered in Germany from 2035. Lower Saxony’s Prime Minister Stephan Weil, who also sits on the VW supervisory board, thinks that’s right. For him, there is no question that almost “all major automotive companies have taken a different path” and have opted for e-mobility.

He points out that e-fuels are usually a third more expensive than electric cars, especially in Central European countries like Germany. Due to the climatic and spatial conditions, regenerative energy is not as easy to produce there as in other regions of the world. Nouripour is also of the opinion that e-fuels are “totally useful” for shipping, air traffic and larger, heavy special vehicles – but not for normal car traffic, since the production required “eight times the electricity” compared to a battery-powered vehicle and is therefore not profitable.

Anne Will: Discussion about e-fuel between the Greens and the FDP

FDP politician Christian Dürr has a different opinion: “Technology will be very important, especially for rural areas.” Connemann also supports an economic policy of “technology openness”. And says: “Do one thing, but don’t neglect the other.” In return, she criticizes electromobility, which, due to the raw material requirements for rare earths and an abundance of charging stations, cannot cover the demand alone. The federal chairwoman of the SME and Economic Union is certain that even after 2035, out of the current 1.3 billion combustion engines, “hundreds of millions of vehicles will still be driving with combustion engines” that could become climate-neutral through e-fuels.

The journalist Henrike Roßbach finally puts an end to the discussion: If automotive companies, such as BMW, continue to rely on combustion engine technology, they will do so anyway: “Not here, but somewhere else.”

Conclusion of the “Anne Will” talk

Many roads lead to climate neutrality. But which technique is the best? Should Germany act uniformly or keep the market open for different possibilities? While the representatives of the FDP and CDU are in favor of the second way, Omid Nouripour from the Greens and Stephan Weil from the SPD were in favor of restricting the market. It was not entirely understandable why. (Verena Schulemann)