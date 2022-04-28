“Identify the new perspectives for the growth of the Nation: not aids, missing points and NRPs but long-term planning”





Is Giorgia Meloni a candidate for the role of prime minister with the Milan programmatic conference?

“The programmatic conference in Milan represents the preparations for a government that I believe possible, both for the quality of the contents that will certainly be produced and for the competence of the ruling class, the cultural, entrepreneurial and associational world that revolves around Fratelli d ‘ Italy and Giorgia Meloni. The polls reveal the will of the Italians to have a government with a precise political direction. On the FdI issues he has clear ideas from the first day, we have never deviated an inch from the positions taken from time to time. by chance we are the only political party in constant growth. So why not be able to aspire to govern this country? The Italians will decide on a possible role of responsibility of Giorgia Meloni “.

What are the key economic points of the Fratelli d’Italia project?

“The economic crisis, the pandemic and the war have inevitably changed the priorities of politics and the needs of Italians. In the programmatic conference, with the best expressions of the productive and entrepreneurial fabric, the new perspectives for the growth of the Nation will be identified: do not help , misses and Pnrr but long-term planning, which lasts over the years and which brings Italy back to being world excellence, enough with the management of contingency “.

The relationship with the allies is very difficult, is it possible to find the unity of the Center-right?

“In recent years, President Giorgia Meloni has worked hard to keep the coalition steady. There have been some hiccups, obviously, but we have always respected the choices of the allies while not sharing them. Personally, I believe that, if there is unanimous will. , the center-right can regain unity and win “.

Could Brothers of Italy go alone to the next political elections? Is there such a possibility?

“It is a romantic thought, for those who believe in noble and pure politics, however we always remain on the same side: allied with the Italian people”.

