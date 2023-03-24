MILAN. “We will fight a close battle, I’d rather chain myself up, but the law that punishes the crime of torture cannot be touched”. The words of the senator of the Alleanza Verdi e Sinistra, Ilaria Cucchi, were greeted by the thunderous applause of the students of the State University, who today attended the meeting “Serie A lives and B lives – the condition of prisoners today”. Cucchi’s statement refers to the bill to repeal the crime of torture presented by some members of the Brothers of Italy to the Justice Commission of the Chamber: «I’m sure I won’t be the only one to oppose it, there are other MPs and many associations who fought a lot with me in 2017 for the introduction of that crime into the Italian legal system – adds Cucchi – what we managed to get approved was a law that may not be perfect but it was an important tool for the judges, to allow them to act. Many in the past could not convict for torture because there was no law. Repealing the crime of torture is tantamount to legitimizing it.”

Today the Cpt, the anti-torture body of the Council of Europe, in the report based on a visit a year ago, denounces not only the overcrowded Italian prisons but also violence and intimidation among prisoners. And if Justice Minister Carlo Nordio admits the problem of overcrowding and speaks of “large projects to reduce these critical issues”, Senator Cucchi from the State University underlines some necessary points from which to start to tackle the problem: “Many prisoners are psychiatric patients and drug addicts that they shouldn’t be in jail. So let’s start by providing adequate structures for psychiatric patients and community pathways for drug addicts. Many are serving time in prison for minor offenses that may have alternative sentences. Furthermore, in many prisons that I have visited there are not enough study or work activities, which can restore dignity and guarantee a future outside”. Regarding the issue of Debora Serracchiani’s bill, amended and distorted by the center-right, and then withdrawn by the Pd itself, on the delicate issue of protecting the relationship between inmates and mothers and minor children, Cucchi has no doubts: «Children and prison are two things incompatible. To solve most of the problems in today’s prisons, one word should be used: humanity”.

On the matter concerning the anarchist Alfredo Cospito, who has been on hunger strike for months against the harsh prison regime, the senator explains: «For the crimes for which he is accused, in my opinion he shouldn’t be at 41 bis. When he was introduced it was important that he existed but now it is a defeat for the state ». Even if prisons are often considered as “social dumps” they must still remain in the spotlight: “There are many stories like those of my brother Stefano, our prisons are overflowing with people like him – concludes Cucchi – Keep high attention means making sure that what happened to him never repeats itself. My brother died in indifference, the same that is too often reserved for all those last who have no voice and who live in our overcrowded prisons”.