5-pointed star against La Russa and the hate writing appeared at Garbatella in Rome

The Red Brigades are back against the new president of the Senate Ignazio La Russa: a 5-pointed star against La Russa. “La Russa la Garbatella disgusts you“, it reads, followed by a star and the initials” Antifà “. The seat is the section of the former Social Movement frequented by Giorgia Meloni as a young man.

5-pointed star against La Russa, the comment of the candidate premier Meloni on Facebook

“The first words of Ignazio La Russa as President of the Senate they were those of a man who knows the weight of the institutions well and who will do everything to represent the second position of the State with impartiality and authority “, Meloni said on Facebook.

He then adds: “Yet various politicians have decided to make him a target, as a person and for his ideas, rekindling a climate of hatred, already well fed during an electoral campaign built on the demonization of the political opponent. And so, it happens that in a branch of the Brothers of Italy, an inscription against him appears, signed with the 5-pointed star, a clear reference to dramatic years that we do not want to relive “.

“Our commitment, concludes Meloni, will be to unite the nation, not to divide it as someone is trying to do. I hope that the sense of responsibility of politics prevails over ideological hatred, because Italy and the Italians must go back to racing, together ”.



