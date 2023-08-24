FdI, the political secretariat to Arianna Meloni (sister of the premier). The Rampellian Milani: “The theme of the congress disappeared from the table”

Almost a year after the political elections that crowned him first Italian party handing over the keys to government, Fratelli d’Italia launches the first batch of important appointments to consolidate its organizational structure in view of the European key appointment of 2024, as demonstrated by the choice of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to entrust his sister Arianna with the leadership of the FdI ‘adhesion and political secretariat’ department.



In addition to the management of membership cards and electoral lists, the companion of the minister Francesco Lollobrigida will take care of verifying the registrations and their regularity. But in the phalanx of Via della Scrofa – apparently monolithic – there are those, fearing being definitively cut out of the game by the premier’s ‘magic circle’, pawing and calling for a moment of confrontation (read congress) to obtain space and political representation.

“The theme of the congress seems to have disappeared from the horizon, it is no longer talked about. Yet we would need an opportunity for internal discussions to have more momentum towards the European elections”, he toldAdnkronos clearly the Fdi deputy Massimo Milani, a leading exponent of the ‘Gabbiani’ current which belongs to the vice president of the Chamber Fabio Rampelli and which last January, a few weeks after the regional vote in Lazio, was ‘redimensioned’ by Meloni with the choice of handing Milani the leadership of the Roman federation of Brothers of Italy to pass the witness to the Tuscan Giovanni Donzelli.

