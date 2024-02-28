“The League, if we follow Crippa's reasoning, took a quarter of FdI's votes.”





“Nothing scary, the League tries to claim that its candidates are the best, legitimate.” The deputy group leader in the Senate of the Brothers of Italy Raffaele Speranzon he answers like this, ad Affaritaliani.itin the words of the deputy secretary of the League Andrea Crippa, according to which the defeat in Sardinia was caused by the wrong choice to nominate Paolo Truzzu in place of Christian Solinas, the outgoing president who according to Crippa would have won the competition. “In Cagliari – explains Speranzon – there have been many construction sites open and this has weighed on the city's vote by creating a wall of intolerance, we must think carefully about who to nominate. The winning formula remains the united centre-right which governs the vast majority of the regions with great satisfaction”.

Then on Crippa's analysis which compares the data from the lists and underlines how the League, together with the Sardinian Action Party, has risen compared to the 2022 policies while Fratelli has lost many votes, Speranzon comments: “The League, if we follow this reasoning, took a quarter of FdI's votes but in these elections there were many civic lists, which are not present in the political elections, and if we add them to our votes we see how the centre-right as a whole was able to attract 49% of the votes, 7 points more than the left. If Schlein and Conte are satisfied with the result of their lists, we wish them to repeat it in the future too, so they will continue to lose.”

As for the third mandate of the Governors, a theme dear to the League for Luca Zaia in Veneto in 2025, Speranzon declares: “The issue is not one of one or more Governors, the point is that if we do not leave a limit by law, a sort of territorial autocracy is created for those who carry out functions that centralize enormous powers at a local level, and this must be avoided for the Brothers of Italy. The League's amendment was clearly rejected in the Senate Commission, we will see if the scenario has changed when it arrives in the Chamber but what about the Brothers of Italy there are no new elements that could change our contrary position“.

And finally a reflection on Alessandra Todde's victory. “Schlein and Conte contest the reform of the premiership but celebrate Todde's victory. They forget that with the system that the Pd and M5S want, based on list voting, the centre-right would have won in Sardinia. Maybe what happened in Sardinia will make us reflect Schlein and Conte on the fact that there is nothing more democratic than letting citizens choose the person who must assume the greatest responsibilities of government. Just as in Sardinia and other regions, also in Italy”, he concludes.