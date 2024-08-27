“Prevent European public funds from being used to finance projects that risk exposing the youngest to gender ideology and LGBTQI+ activism”

Brothers of Italy has presented a question to the European Commission with the request to “stop” the project DragTivism Jr (part of the Erasmus+ programme) thus avoiding that “European public funds are used to finance projects that risk exposing the youngest to gender ideology and activism LGBTQI+“. This was reported by Fdi MEP Paolo Inselvini, author of the question together with the co-president of the Ecr group Nicola Procaccini and the head of the FdI delegation Carlo Fidanzaas well as other colleagues. According to Inselvini, the initiative is open to minors “from 14 to 17 years old”.

The question was also signed by Sergio Berlato, Stefano Cavedagna, Carlo Ciccioli, Alessandro Ciriani, Giovanni Crosetto, Elena Donazzan, Pietro Fiocchi, Alberico Gambino, Chiara Gemma, Mario Mantovani, Giuseppe Milazzo, Denis Nesci, Michele Picaro, Daniele Polato, Marco Squarta, Francesco Torselli, and Francesco Ventola. “In the context of the same question – continues Inselvini – We also asked how it is intended to ensure that projects funded by Erasmus+ fully respect the integrity and psychological well-being of the minors involved.and how the involvement and informed consent of parents is verified before approving the participation of minors in projects that deal with such controversial issues. We are tired of these fake educational projects, paid for with public money, which are nothing more than forms of ideological indoctrination. In Brussels, they should think about spreading the true European values, solidarity, human dignity, peace: other than this ‘woke’ sauce follies”.

Read also/ Ukraine, Romeo (Lega): “Stop warmongering rhetoric, let’s move towards a truce and negotiations” – Affaritaliani.it