Election political polls today 16 January 2024

ELECTION POLITICAL POLLS – Fratelli d'Italia is still the first party in Italians' preferences, with almost 10 points more than the Democratic Party. This is the photograph taken from the latest Dire-Tecné poll, conducted between 11 and 12 January, which sees Giorgia Meloni's party at 28.8 percent. Only at 19.2 percent does the Democratic Party, which precedes the 5 Star Movement, in third place with 16.1 percent. The other two parties of the government coalition follow, with Forza Italia which with 9.3 percent exceeds the 8.4 percent of the League. Azione stands at 3.9 percent, the Greens/Left Alliance at 3.5 percent, Italia viva at 2.8 percent and +Europa at 2.5 percent. According to the survey, more than half of Italians do not trust the government. 52 percent do not believe in the work of the executive which instead has the trust of 41.1 percent of those entitled to vote.

HOW SURVEYS ARE DONE

Electoral and political polls are carried out by opinion polling companies respecting very specific scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to interview that is sufficiently large and representative of the population they intend to analyse. In the case of surveys on party voting intentions or the confidence index of political leaders, the interviewees must adequately represent the adult Italian population, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls. This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible.

Usually a political-electoral poll is considered reliable if the margin of error indicated is 3 percent with a confidence interval of 95 percent. The greatest difficulty for pollsters is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population. Interviews for electoral political surveys are usually carried out with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out interviews, opinion polling companies rely on specialized companies.