Electoral political polls today 2 August 2023

POLITICAL ELECTION SURVEYS – All three main parties grow, the now former Third Pole collapses: this is what emerges from the latest political electoral polls processed by SWG for the TgLa7.

According to the survey, in fact, Fratelli d’Italia, which confirms itself as the first party, gains 0.2 percent and is now 29.4%. The Democratic Party goes back to 20%, growing by 0.4%.

The 5 Star Movement is also doing well which, probably thanks to the controversy over the cancellation of the Citizenship Income, goes up by 0.3% and is now credited to 16.3%.

The League also recorded a plus sign, going from 9.6 to 9.7 percent (+0.1%) while Forza Italia was stable at 7.2 percent. The parties of the now former Third Pole collapse. Both Azione and Italia Viva, in fact, fell by 0.2 per cent to 3.4 and 2.5 per cent respectively.

HOW POLLS ARE MADE

Electoral and political polls are carried out by polling companies according to precise scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to be interviewed that is sufficiently large and representative of the population to be analysed. In the case of polls on voting intentions for political parties or the confidence index of political leaders, therefore, the interviewees must adequately represent the adult Italian population, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls. This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible.

Usually a political poll is considered reliable if the margin of error indicated is 3 percent with a confidence interval of 95 percent. It is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population that the pollsters face the greatest difficulty. Interviews for electoral political polls are usually carried out with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out the interviews, opinion poll companies rely on specialized companies.