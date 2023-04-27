Electoral political polls today April 27, 2023

POLITICAL ELECTION SURVEYS – Fdi still falls in consensus, the Democratic Party is getting closer: this is what emerges from the latest political electoral polls prepared by SWG for the TgLa7.

According to the survey, in fact, Giorgia Meloni’s party, which remains the one that obtains the most support, loses 0.4 percent and drops to 28.6%.

The Democratic Party is getting closer, which is now at 21.1% after gaining 0.1%. The Movimento 5 Stelle remained stable at 15.4%, while the Lega fell to 9.3%, down 0.1%.

Forza Italia gains 0.3 percent and rises to 6.6%, while Azione loses 0.2% and is now credited with 4.4 percent. Among the other minor parties, both the Italian Left/Greens and Italia Viva declined, while both +Europe and Per l’Italia with Paragone gained consensus, now at 2.4 and 2.3% respectively.

HOW POLLS ARE MADE

Electoral and political polls are carried out by polling companies according to precise scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to be interviewed that is sufficiently large and representative of the population to be analysed. In the case of polls on voting intentions for political parties or the confidence index of political leaders, therefore, the interviewees must adequately represent the adult Italian population, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls. This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible.

Usually a political poll is considered reliable if the margin of error indicated is 3 percent with a confidence interval of 95 percent. It is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population that the pollsters face the greatest difficulty. Interviews for electoral political polls are usually carried out with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out the interviews, opinion poll companies rely on specialized companies.

