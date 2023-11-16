Schlein’s no to Meloni on Atreju: “The discussion is in Parliament”

The secretary of the Democratic Party, Elly Schlein, declines the invitation. She will not participate in the Fratelli d’Italia event, scheduled for 14 to 17 December. It was Giovanni Donzelli, responsible for the organization of FdI, who informally reported the message from the prime minister to the dem leader. Schlein, however, refused, explaining that political comparisons are made in Parliament. “With FdI we discuss and discuss in Parliament, starting from the budget”.

“Elly Schlein at Atreju? I learned it from the newspapers, no invitation was sent out (and then arrived, ed.), I’m managing the invitations, that being said and I don’t know that the invitation was sent out, Atreju is open to all political ideas”, he stated again this morning Giovanni Donzelli, to the microphones of the Ping Pong program on Radio1.

“It’s ours tradition to invite opposition representatives. In our opinion the meeting ground is Parliament. It would be nice if Schlein’s Democratic Party was able to take up the challenge that Prime Minister Meloni has launched, to change Italy together.” So instead Luca Ciriani, Minister for Relations with Parliament, interviewed during the “Agora'” broadcast on Rai3. “It’s an iI invite you to tell the opposition that we are available for discussion and reasoning, the exact opposite of what a part of the union does which responds with a strike”.

