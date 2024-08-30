Speranzon (FdI) to Affaritaliani.it: “The Five Star Movement has governed at different times with all the political forces except FdI, so imagine if they wouldn’t willingly do it with Schlein too”

“Patuanelli’s words are nothing new.” He states this to Affaritaliani.it the deputy group leader in the Senate of Brothers of Italy Raffaele Speranzonthe day after the statements made to La Piazza di Affaritaliani.it in Ceglie Messapica by Stefano Patuanelli, group leader in the Senate of the M5S, who said he had no problem in going to government with Schlein as prime minister. And Alessandro Alfieri, head of the PNRR and reforms of the PD, also launched the name of the Democratic Party secretary for Palazzo Chigi. “Patuanelli essentially says that the tragicomic comedy of the exponents of the 5 Star Movement who for a decade have obsessively preached the non-derogability of the two-term rule and today, as consummate political professionals, say they are ready to be elected and to govern in the future without any term limit”.

“There were no doubts even before that Patuanelli would have no problem governing with anyone: in the four years of the previous legislature the Five Star Movement governed at different times with all the political forces except FdI, so imagine if they wouldn’t willingly do it with Thin perhaps in exchange for the reinstatement of disastrous measures such as the Superbonus or the income of idleness. Let’s leave it to Patuanelli these dreamlike deliriums of late summer because Italy does not run any risk that Conte or Schlein could be at Palazzo Chigi in the coming years”, concludes Speranzon.

