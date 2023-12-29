FdI, guns for 16 year olds. The revolt of environmentalists and the Left

Brothers of Italy goes back to dealing with hunting and the proposal of an ad hoc bill on the subject causes a political storm. The goal is to allow 16 year olds to use rifles and extend hunting hours even after sunset. The Fratelli d'Italia bill – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – aims to modify the current law (157 of '92) in the sense permissive and infuriates environmental groups. “In addition to all the other negative things, with this law we would end up under infringement by the European Commission, the third infringement ever in this field”, says Domenico Aiello legal manager of the WWF, explaining that “these infringements cost us eight thousand euros a day“.

From the PD Walter's voice rises Verini: “A senator from FdI who proposes giving rifles to sixteen-year-olds. It seems incredible but it's true, this right has a Wild West concept of securitywants more weapons around and therefore more risks for the safety of citizens”. Along the same lines – continues Il Corriere – Riccardo Magi of +Europa: “But really the government wants to make the circulation of weapons easier with the excuse of hunting? But does the government really want to remove restrictions on hunting activity? We are in the madness of a right-wing gunslinger“. There are seventeen articles that make up the text and they are all aimed at facilitating hunting activity. Extends the huntable species by inserting birds and mammals that are currently protected and reducing the size of protected areas.

