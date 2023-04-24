April 25, the “right” controversies continue. Distance clash between Lollobrigida-Fini

The invitation of Gianfranco Fini Giorgia Meloni on the 25 April it was not well received. Yesterday the former AN leader spoke on da TV Lucia Announcedurging the right to avoid divisions and to recognize themselves in the values ​​of the Constitution. Fini a Mezz’ora In Più has launched an appeal to the Prime Minister: “The right has done the math, Giorgia Meloni say, because I know you are convinced of it, that freedom and equality are democratic values, they are part of the Constitution, they are anti-fascist values: I don’t understand the reluctance to pronounce this adjective. I understand it but I don’t justify it “, he said in reference to the controversies that erupted after the words pronounced by the president of the Senate Ignazio LaRussa, who a few days ago declared that “there is no reference to anti-fascism in the Constitution”.

“Again April a 25 April of division, once again on April 25 marked by controversies, fortunately only verbal brawls. I think everyone should ask themselves why, but above all everyone should do what is in their power to avoid being in the same condition again next year and in the following ones,” he said. Finishto then add: “I hope that Giorgia Meloni also wants to take this opportunity to say without ambiguity and without reticence, because she is convinced of it, to say that the right has dealt with fascism basically and without pretense when Alleanza was born national”.

