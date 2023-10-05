Election political polls today 5 October 2023

ELECTION POLITICAL POLLS – Fratelli d’Italia widens the gap between the other parties, while the League loses ground. This is what emerges from the survey carried out by Euromedia Research for Porta a Porta, which sees the party led by Giorgia Meloni still firmly in first place with 28 percent, a growth of 0.3 percentage points.

According to the survey conducted on October 2, the Democratic Party is at 19.4 percent (+0.1%), followed by the 5 Star Movement at 17 percent (+0.1%). In third place is the League, which collapsed to 9.6 percent (-1%), while Forza Italia is at 6.9 percent (-0.1%).

The centrists of Action are far behind, at 4.1 percent (+0.1%), and Italia viva, at 3.3 percent (+0.1%), followed by the Green/Left Alliance, which rises to 3 percent ( +0.3%). The last positions are occupied by +Europa, at 2.5 percent (-0.1%), For Italy with Paragone, at 2.4 percent (+0.4%) and Noi Moderati, at 0.6 percent (+ 0.1%).

Overall, the centre-right, made up of Fratelli d’Italia, Lega, Forza Italia and Noi moderato, stands at 45.1 percent while the centre-left (Democratic Party, Green/Left Alliance and +Europa) at 24.9 percent.

HOW POLLS ARE DONE

Electoral and political polls are carried out by opinion polling companies respecting very specific scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to interview that is sufficiently large and representative of the population they intend to analyse. In the case of surveys on party voting intentions or the confidence index of political leaders, therefore, the interviewees must adequately represent the adult Italian population, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls. This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible.

Usually a political-electoral poll is considered reliable if the margin of error indicated is 3 percent with a confidence interval of 95 percent. The greatest difficulty for pollsters is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population. Interviews for electoral political surveys are usually carried out with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out interviews, opinion polling companies rely on specialized companies.