Election political polls today 20 September 2023

ELECTION POLITICAL POLLS – Fratelli d’Italia continues to recover ground, after the decline recorded in recent weeks. This is what emerges from the latest survey carried out by Swg for La7, which sees the party led by Giorgia Meloni at 28.8 percent, 0.3 points more than the previous week.

The survey, carried out between 13 and 18 September 2023, still sees the Democratic Party in second place, standing at 19.8 percent after an increase of 0.1 points. The 5 Star Movement is declining, now at 17.2 percent (-0.2%). On the other hand, the League is growing, rising to 9.8 percent (+0.2), while Forza Italia loses 0.1 points, falling to 6.3 percent.

Staccata Azione, at 3.7 percent (-0.1%), followed by the Alleanza Verdi/Italian Left, at 3.4 percent (+0.1%). Italia viva stands at 2.8 percent (+0.2%), while +Europa drops to 2.4 percent (-0.3%). Followed by For Italy with Paragone at 1.8 percent (-0.1%) and Unione Popolare at 2.3 percent (-0.1%).

HOW POLLS ARE DONE

Electoral and political polls are carried out by opinion polling companies respecting very specific scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to interview that is sufficiently large and representative of the population they intend to analyse. In the case of surveys on party voting intentions or the confidence index of political leaders, the interviewees must adequately represent the adult Italian population, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls. This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible.

Usually a political-electoral poll is considered reliable if the margin of error indicated is 3 percent with a confidence interval of 95 percent. The greatest difficulty for pollsters is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population. Interviews for electoral political surveys are usually carried out with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out interviews, opinion polling companies rely on specialized companies.

