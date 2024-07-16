The Jubilee Peace is fine, the one where the Roman centre-right disturbs the mayor Roberto Gualtieri little and, on the other hand, the centre-left protests almost silently against the Governor of Lazio, Francesco Rocca, but on the “right” they are already looking at the 2026 municipal elections and are preparing a very long campaign with three possible candidates to “take back Rome”.

Buoyed by its electoral success in the European elections, Fratelli d’Italia has decided to break the tradition of choosing its candidate on the penultimate day available for the official presentation and has opened the candidate pool with a shortlist that is circulating insistently through the corridors of the Chamber of Deputies.

The trio from which the candidate will emerge: Rampelli, Ciocchetti, Angelilli

These are the magnificent 3 who could compete to identify the challenger of a hypothetical Gualtieri-bis: Fabio Rampelli, twice in the running for candidacy and current vice president of the Chamber; then Luciano Cioccchetti, leader of Fratelli d’Italia and a woman, Roberta Angelilli, vice president of the Rocca Council and powerful councilor for Productive Activities.

Lega and Forza Italia spectators

And the allies? The electoral strength of the Meloni brothers and sisters leaves little room for candidates not chosen by the family system, at most Forza Italia and Lega will be able to make noise to seek an agreement for a deputy and a “heavy” assessor. Nothing more.

Running to win, that’s why we start early

Fantasy politics? The Roman rule of “whoever enters the Conclave as Pope, leaves as Cardinal” may not be valid this time because between skills, personal ambitions and party choices, the idea is to “test” with confidential polls the possibilities of each hypothetical candidate to “run to win” and to evaluate their approval within the party frameworks with two clear objectives: to minimize the costs of the electoral campaign and to use the candidacy even a year in advance to have a long trail of positioning. And the year preceding the municipal elections in Rome coincides with the end of the Jubilee 2025, precisely the closing of the Holy Door and the end of the pax. The date that will restore the political tension is January 6, 2026: from the 7th onwards the race towards the spring elections will officially begin.

Gualtieri forced to run again

And Roberto Gualtieri? His fate is entrusted to the outcome of the Jubilee but with the Meloni Government that will get through 2025 without major upheavals, in his future there is only a re-candidacy. Unless the Roman PD decides to commit political suicide.