The National Assembly of Fdi has begun at the conference center in via Alibert in the heart of Rome, the first after the victory in the political elections and the ascension to Palazzo Chigi. The party’s team of ministers and undersecretaries is present in full force – the president of the Senate Ignazio La Russa also arrived a few minutes ago, and will not preside over the proceedings – while the numbers speak of as many as 400 delegates present at the event. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will open the proceedings, which will be led by Fdi vice-president Giovanni Donzelli, with a report on “prospects, initiatives, events and commitments for the next political season; conferences; regulatory and formal obligations; various and possible”. Following the interventions of some delegates, to whom, at the moment, it is not yet clear whether the leader will reply.

The beginning of the speech was greeted with applause from those present. Among the last to arrive, following the Prime Minister’s report in progress, were the Minister of Tourism Daniela Santanchè and the Undersecretary to the Prime Minister, GiovanBattista Fazzolari. The latter was welcomed in the room by applause and a joke from the prime minister: “Classic first day of school scene…”.