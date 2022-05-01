Tax: Meloni, government lies on land registry. No assets

Closing the programmatic conference of the Brothers of Italy in Milan, Giorgia Meloni does not argue with Matteo Salvini and Silvio Berlusconi but sends a very clear message to Lega and Forza Italia (and to the other parties of the Center-right). “I will not argue with the center-right: they like the left and I don’t do favors to the left. Then the question is simple: we are here, on the other side there is the left. And where do you want to stay? staying on the right requires clarity and pride, without revolving doors. We win and lose together without allying ourselves with our opponents “.



Sicily: Meloni, capable governor does not go home – “A capable governor doesn’t go home to spite someone.” This was stated by the leader of FdI, Giorgia Meloni, concluding the party’s programmatic conference and reiterating the FdI’s request to confirm Nello Musumeci’s candidacy to the Sicily Region.

Melons, give pride to Italy, with or without right – “We want to give pride to this nation: I think, I hope to do it with the center-right, but we will do it anyway”. This was stated by the leader of FdI, Giorgia Meloni, concluding the party’s programmatic conference, launching a sort of ultimatum to the allies.

Melons, we are not children of a lesser God – “We will not accept being the son of a lesser God, we do not feel inferior, you will not find us with our heads down, we have chosen to be alternatives to you”. This was stated by the leader of FdI, Giorgia Meloni, at the conclusion of the party’s programmatic conference.

Melons, I can’t stand inferiority complexes, now pride – “I can’t stand inferiority complexes: if you go to the government you have to do it with the left. The left wants to kill you because that’s how it is if you turn yourself in to the left”. This was stated by the leader of FdI, Giorgia Meloni, at the conclusion of the party’s programmatic conference. “Now we need pride, to let that silent majority speak out who believe that we are the ones who can save the national team from its decline. We will give pride”.

FdI: Meloni, we do not sell out. No to the government at all costs – “Let me be clear: we will not go to the government at all costs. We will only go to the government if the Italians ask us to go to the government to do what they ask us to do. We do not sell out.” Thus the president of Fratelli d’Italia Giorgia Meloni, in the closing speech of the programmatic conference in Milan.

FdI. Melons, we alternative left. No past labels – “We live in a new time, we are a new party, something you have already seen. We are the party of millions of Italians who are proudly alternatives to the left. We are not in any of your old labels we are not pro or anti: we are Italians “. Thus the president of Fratelli d’Italia Giorgia Meloni, in the long passage dedicated to ‘dismantling’ the narratives of the press on her party.

FdI: j’accuse Meloni, fables from the press and we make history – Along ‘j’accuse’ by Giorgia Meloni against the press which, in her opinion, has tried to portray the Brothers of Italy as a “gloomy right”. The invective from the stage started from the story of an anecdote: a journalist would have asked a delegate wearing a black t-shirt if it was a “tribute to the black shirts”. “And what do you answer him?” Objected Meloni, gesturing on the stage. “But do you realize how lunar you are, that you make a fool of yourselves? I am also saying this for you because of your professionalism: refuse”, she said to the press. “While you are holding editorial meetings to look for an excuse to tell what you have seen here. Think about it: your story does not pass. You were trying to close us in a fence and you did not realize that we were building a large party that It has no fences. You dreamed of a dark right but we are a serious right, “he continued. “And you can’t stand it because on this right at the top it has a woman”, she argued. “Continue to tell your fairy tales and in the meantime we make history”, she concluded.

May 1: Meloni, unions mainly defend members – In the closing speech of the programmatic conference in Milan, Giorgia Meloni spoke of the concert organized by the Brothers of Italy, ‘alternative’ to the concert on May 1st “organized by trade unions that do not always defend work but above all defend their members” .

Green pass: Meloni, it must be abolished. We don’t want to live in China – “We want to go back to normal, the green pass must be abolished because we don’t want to die Chinese. We don’t want to live in China”. Thus the president of Fratelli d’Italia Giorgia Meloni, in the closing speech of the programmatic conference in Milan.

Tax: Meloni, government lies on land registry. No assets – We want to “reaffirm our ‘no’ to a reform of the land registry, which will bring about new taxes on real estate. The government lies. The house is a sacred good for us and we defend it from foreclosures by the state, from abusive occupations and from assets of the left “. Thus the president of Fratelli d’Italia Giorgia Meloni, in the closing speech of the programmatic conference in Milan.

FdI: Meloni, our journey will bring conservatives to government – “Ours is a journey that will lead the conservatives to the government of this country”. Thus the president of Fratelli d’Italia Giorgia Meloni, in the closing speech of the programmatic conference in Milan.

FdI: Meloni, here to talk about the future, no quarrels – “This was an extraordinary event. About 5000 participants, 70 hours of debate, 18 thematic assemblies. To talk about politics and the big problems, look for solutions. We haven’t been here to talk about party squabbles and internal controversies. But we have been here talking about the future of this nation. ” Thus the president of Fratelli d’Italia Giorgia Meloni, in the closing speech of the programmatic conference in Milan.