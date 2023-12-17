FdI, Meloni attacks Schlein: “There's no point in insulting, you lack the courageor”

Few hours of sleep under her belt, slightly hoarse voice, white shirt and black trousers: the prime minister Giorgia Meloni she took to the stage of Atreju to close the event FdI, which began on Thursday 14 December in Rome. In his speech many themes were touched upon: from the attacks of Left at the growth economy of the country, from minimum salary at the youth violencesince the relaunch of Caivano to the importance of justice. On the first point Meloni did not mince his words, addressing the secretary directly Democratic party: “Dear Elly, you can also decide not to participate but there is no need to insult all those who have decided to participate, just because they have demonstrated courage which you obviously lack.” “If whoever took the Basic income for working illegally when he could have done so, he hates me, it doesn't matter. I don't intend to buy people's consent. That is a privilege that I leave to other political forces,” she added.

FdI, Meloni on the Atreju stage closes the event: follow the live video

