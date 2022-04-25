Fdi, Meloni: “The EU has done everything wrong on the war in Ukraine”

Giorgia Meloni removes several pebbles from his shoes. The leader of Fdi breaks the silence on several hot topics of politics. From the problems of coalition from center right to errors of Europe on the diplomatic management of the war in Ukraineuntil the 25 Aprilexpressing his idea of Liberation Day. “Anpi and sure left – Meloni explains to Libero – are stopped at tanks from Budapest of the 1956. Ukraine it is there trial“The war in Ukraine.” Proved that the EU got it all wrong from the fall of the Berlin Wall to today, favoring the finance and the politically correct instead of building your own autonomy energy and its unity in foreign policy and defense “. Faced with the risk of recession, Melons asks the EU “to immediately deploy some compensatory measures for the economies that will pay the highest price, to put a European gas price ceiling and diversify the sources of energy supply. I would review the objectives of the Green Dealand consequently of the Italian pnrrwhich requires a ecological transition devastating on the plane cheap. Oral priority must to change“.

On the complicated situation within the coalition from center right, Melons show that you have very clear ideas and send a clear one ultimatum to his allies. “We have always been willing to take a step back on our candidates – continues Meloni to Libero – as long as he does not put himself in discussion a principle been worth so far: the outgoing who have worked well, have no problems and they want to reapply, are confirmed. Today we ask that this principle be called into question in the case of Nello Musumecipossibly guilty of approaching Brothers of Italy. It does not work this way. The theme is the respect for the rules that we have given ourselves so far. If it should jump to Sicily the principle of re-nomination of the outgoing, you do not see why it should be kept elsewhere – Meloni threatens -. I hope the common sense and we can reach a agreement. I will ask the allies again to sign a solemn commitment not to make post-election agreements outside the center-right. I don’t believe in reconstructions or backstories. Fdl works to write a government program and give voice to majority of Italians who are center-right and deserve dignity“.

