What's behind Meloni's outburst about “pressures”

Delicate moment in relations for the government. According to Corriere della Sera, Giorgia Meloni's outburst at the press conference would be motivated by “attempts and pressure for appointments and contracts”, with a message also addressed to allies. “In the government they don't name names, but describe dynamics”, explains Corriere della Sera. “They don't name names” but “the dynamics appear quite clear: a geopolitical magazine that sends unsolicited advice to the head of government, a certain freemasonry that survives and that has always boasted, rightly or wrongly, of being able to “weigh » also in the phases of government action, or in the administrative phase of ministries, directing, or boasting of being able to do so, individual public officials, in key positions as well as the assignment of contracts”.

Again according to Corriere della Sera, “unlike in the past, however, we seem to grasp at least one significant fact: some of Meloni's allies with a certain type of world have at least one open channel, or have had one in the past, you believe it unacceptable that some powers or presumed to be illegitimately trying to have a say in the executive's choices.”

FdI-Lega tensions on the seaside resorts

In the meantime, in addition to the Regionals, between the Brothers of Italy and the League there would also be some tension on the issue of seaside resorts. “The current concessionaires of state-owned beaches will not only be able to count on an extension for the whole of 2024 of the beach concessions, decided by many municipalities and against which a wave of appeals is announced by those who would like to enter the market. But the companies will be able also benefit in 2024 from a 4.5% cut in the annual fees paid to the State, owner of the same beaches”, explains the Corriere, according to which Salvini “would like to go ahead with the extension of the current concessions”.

The agreement, which according to Corriere della Sera Palazzo Chigi also seems to be focusing on, “provides that the government, with a legal provision, will finally put the concessions up for tender, while valorising the investments made by the current concessionaires, who would also be entitled to adequate compensation if they lose the tender. To attempt an agreement, a summit between the majority and the government at the highest levels should be held in the next few days.”

Vannacci towards the candidacy with the League for the European Championships

Among the latest news, sparking the debate, are also the new, increasingly stronger rumours, regarding the presence of the general's name at the European elections. Roberto Vannacci with the League. An increasingly probable entry into the field, if not already agreed upon, according to what AdnKronos understands from sources informed on the matter. The general, according to sources, should find a place in the central Italian college. Precisely on the name of the author of 'The world upside down' there was a question to the prime minister in the press conference at the end of the year, on a possible candidacy with Fdi instead: “I haven't read his book – Meloni cut short – Sometimes I believe I live in an upside-down world… However, I am not dealing with the candidatures of Fratelli d'Italia”.

