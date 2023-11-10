Election political polls today 10 November 2023

ELECTION POLITICAL POLLS – The major parties, in government or in opposition, recorded a slight decline. Instead Forza Italia continues to grow. These are the results of this week’s Supermedia. In particular, the League drops to 9% (while last October 19th it was close to 10%). The Democratic Party loses 0.3%, FdI and M5s 0.1. Here are all the data.

Supermedia lists

FDI 28.8% (-0.1)

PD 19.4% (-0.3)

M5S 16.1% (-0.1)

League 9.0% (-0.5)

Forza Italia 7.3% (+0.2)

Share 3.9% (+0.1)

Greens/Left 3.4% (+0.1)

Italia Viva 3.0% (+0.2) +

Europe 2.4% (+0.1)

Italexit 2.1% (+0.3)

Popular Union 1.1% (-0.3)

We Moderates 1.1% (+0.2)

Supermedia coalitions 2022

Centre-right 46.2% (-0.2)

Centre-left 25.2% (-0.1)

M5S 16.1%(-0.1)

Third Pole 6.9% (+0.3)

Italexit 2.1% (+0.3)

Other 3.5% (-0.2)

NB: the variations in brackets indicate the deviation compared to the Superaverage of two weeks ago (26 October 2023)

HOW SURVEYS ARE DONE

Electoral and political polls are carried out by opinion polling companies respecting very specific scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to interview that is sufficiently large and representative of the population they intend to analyse. In the case of surveys on party voting intentions or the confidence index of political leaders, therefore, the interviewees must adequately represent the adult Italian population, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls. This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible.

Usually a political-electoral poll is considered reliable if the margin of error indicated is 3 percent with a confidence interval of 95 percent. The greatest difficulty for pollsters is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population. Interviews for electoral political surveys are usually carried out with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out interviews, opinion polling companies rely on specialized companies.