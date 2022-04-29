Center-right: La Russa, Lega-FdI converge on Lagalla and Musumeci

“Brothers of Italy in Sicily has already shown that he cares more than any other to the unity of the center-right both in Messina, converging on the center-right candidate chosen independently by Forza Italia, and in Palermo where, with a great united spirit, Carolina Varchi renounced his candidacy to allow FdI to converge on Roberto Lagalla“. Thus the vice president of the Senate Ignazio La Russa.” Lagalla is considered by all to be the best possible candidate outside the squabbles of the parties as we agree in supporting the outgoing president Musumeci to the Sicily Region. Obviously we will be happy if Roberto Lagalla will find a way to make all the center-right converge on his name and on common political positions “, he added.

Centordestra, La Russa, “Salvini-Meloni summit? Next week”

The meeting between the leader of Brothers of Italy Giorgia Meloni and the secretary of the League Matteo Salvini “There will be, next week probably, they will agree on the day”. To assure him the vice president of the Senate Ignazio La Russa to the Mico of Milan for the second day of the convention of Brothers of Italy. “There will be many center-right leaders between now and the elections,” he added speaking to the press.

FDI: SALVINI, THE RUSSIAN “IF HE WANTED TO COME MANDAVA CAPIGRUPPO”

“In my opinion Salvini never intended to come, otherwise he would have brought his group leaders” but “no controversy”. He answers like this Ignazio La Russavice president of the Senate, to the reporters who at Mico, during the work of the convention of the Brothers of Italythey ask him for updates on the alleged visit of the leader of the Lega Matteo Salvini.

Visit that Salvini yesterday he had announced it as “not political” but as an “affectionate” and “courtesy” gesture. “So tonight at my house – LA RUSSA ironically replies – I’ll let Giorgia come too”.

FDI: RUSSIA, ‘RUDE TO MAKE SALVINI COME TO CONFERENCE WITHOUT TALKING’

” Salvini does not ‘threaten’ to come to our programmatic conference. We do not argue. His is a relaxing gesture. Probably he must have changed his mind about the decision not to let his group leaders come. ” Ignazio La Russavice president of the Senate and one of the founders of Fratelli d’Italia, on the sidelines of the programmatic conference of Fdi in Milan. “Anyway – LA RUSSA specified – it would have been rude to have you come here Salvini and don’t let him talk. in a meeting like this where only those of the party speak … On the other hand, I never know that you journalists have asked Berlusconi and Salvini during their conventions why there is no Meloni … ”

FDI: RUSSIAN REPORTERS “IF SALVINI COMES? YOU LOOK OUT OF YOUR HEAD”

“Salvini? I can not understand. Here we are doing a three days and your only problem is this. Why have you never asked Come on Italy and to League, in their conferences, but does Meloni come? You seem out of your mind. “So she says, addressing the press, the vice president of the Senate Ignazio La Russa.

La Russa: “There will be a way and time for a center-right convention”

“We are absolutely on excellent terms with everyone, this is a party programmatic conference, there will be a way and time to hold a center-right convention, when no one will have any doubts that our destiny is the center-right. I don’t think Salvini ever intended. to come, otherwise he would have made his group leaders come “, the reply of La Russa from Brothers of Italy on the sidelines of the programmatic conference in Milan.

Crosetto, whoever says ‘no’ has an effect. Meloni put Conte in Chigi

“Who says that if Giorgia Meloni he will have one more vote, he will not be able to aspire to make the Prime Minister “I object” that people who have elected Conte as Prime Minister say so … it does some effect to me “. Guido Crosetto, in the most applauded of the interventions of the first part of the works of the FdI convention, in Milan. “The votes seem something that bothers. I don’t think that democracy can pass as something in which the votes can be judged: it is the highest expression of democracy, the vote is not judged, it is acknowledged”, he insisted.

