The rumors of a dispute between Ignazio La Russa and Giorgia Meloni are invented “from scratch”. It is the president of the Senate himself who takes pen and paper and responds to Dagospia after the publication on the site of an article in which he defined the premier as “betrayed” by La Russa. In the dry reply, the number one of Palazzo Madama denies any dissent with the Prime Minister, just as the ‘fire’ letter “that Meloni herself allegedly sent me” would be “absolutely non-existent”.

“It is also completely false – continues La Russa – that Donzelli went or should go to Milan for this unreal and imaginative story”, as instead reported by Dagospia. La Russa then disputes “the fact that I have a role of ‘omnipotence’ in the ‘Milan to sip’, moreover together with my brother defined who knows why ‘plenipotentiary’ when the real organization chart of Fdi is known”.

“The attempt to credit, by inventing it from scratch, an internal disagreement within Fdi in Milan precisely during the regional electoral campaign (in fact, immediately after we talk about Moratti and the polls) moreover following my alleged behavior allegedly not appreciated by President Meloni (with which I emphasize my relations are idyllic), constitutes an unjust damage arbitrarily caused even more than to me to the Fdi party “, writes La Russa in the letter of denial to Dagospia.