Electoral political polls today June 20, 2023

POLITICAL ELECTION SURVEYS – Brothers of Italy fly, M5S and Lega collapse: this is what emerges from the latest political electoral polls processed by Emg for the Rai 3 program Agora.

According to the institute directed by Fabrizio Masia, Giorgia Meloni’s party not only consolidates its leadership but also gains a further 0.5%, rising to 28%.

The Democratic Party grows by 0.1 percent and thus reaches 20%. The 5 Star Movement collapses, dropping by 0.6%, falling back to 14.6%.

It’s even worse for the League, which loses 0.8%, thus dropping to 9.2%. Forza Italia, following the death of the leader Silvio Berlusconi, is surprisingly the party that grows the most: the Azzurri, in fact, gain one and a half points and thus reach 8.9 percent.

Among the other minor parties, +Europe loses almost half a percentage point (-0.4%), and is now at 3%, while Action, up 0.1%, stands at 3.3% with Italy Viva stable at 3.2 percent.

HOW POLLS ARE MADE

Electoral and political polls are carried out by polling companies according to precise scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to be interviewed that is sufficiently large and representative of the population to be analysed. In the case of polls on voting intentions for political parties or the confidence index of political leaders, therefore, the interviewees must adequately represent the adult Italian population, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls. This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible.

Generally a political-electoral poll is considered reliable if the indicated margin of error is 3 percent with a 95 percent confidence interval. It is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population that the pollsters face the greatest difficulty. Interviews for electoral political polls are usually carried out with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out the interviews, opinion poll companies rely on specialized companies.