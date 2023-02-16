Electoral political polls today February 16, 2023

POLITICAL ELECTION SURVEYS – Fdi is growing again, Pd, M5S and Lega are also doing well, the Third Pole is falling: this is what emerges from the latest political electoral polls prepared by SWG for the TgLa7.

According to the survey, in fact, Giorgia Meloni’s party gains 0.4 percent and returns to 31%. The 5 Star Movement is also growing, rising by 0.2% and is now credited with 17.7%.

The Democratic Party is also doing well, gaining 0.3 percent, going back to 15.1%, as is the League which, thanks to +0.2 percent, is now at 8.9%.

Bad news for Renzi and Calenda: the Third Pole, in fact, loses 0.3% and slips to 7.8%, as does Forza Italia which falls back to 6.1%. Among the other minor parties, the Italian Left/Greens rose by 0.1%, while +Europe fell for Italy with Paragone and Unione Popolare.

HOW POLLS ARE MADE

Electoral and political polls are carried out by polling companies according to precise scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to be interviewed that is sufficiently large and representative of the population to be analysed. In the case of polls on voting intentions for political parties or the confidence index of political leaders, therefore, the interviewees must adequately represent the adult Italian population, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls. This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible. Usually a political poll is considered reliable if the margin of error indicated is 3 percent with a confidence interval of 95 percent. It is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population that the pollsters face the greatest difficulty. Interviews for electoral political polls are usually carried out with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out the interviews, opinion poll companies rely on specialized companies.