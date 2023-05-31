Electoral political polls today May 31, 2023

POLITICAL ELECTION SURVEYS – Brothers of Italy continue to lose share, while Movimento 5 stelle and Lega recover consensus. It is the photograph taken from the last survey carried out by swg for La7, which again this week sees Giorgia Meloni’s party in first place, albeit in sharp decline. After losing 0.6 percentage points, FdI now stands at 29.1 percent. The advantage over 21 percent of the Democratic Party is still substantial, which in the week of the beating at the municipal authorities recorded a growth of 0.1 points.

Positive results for Movimento 5 stelle, now at 16.3 percent (+0.3%), and Lega, in fourth position at 9.1 percent (+0.3%), followed by Forza Italia at 6.6 percent ( -0.1%). Action is down, down to 4 percent after losing 3 tenths of a point, while the Greens/Left Alliance remains at 3.4 percent (-0.1%). The survey, conducted on a sample of 1,200 people between 24 and 29 May, sees Italy alive at 2.8 percent (+0.1%), +Europe at 2.4 percent (+0.2%) and For Italy with Comparison at 2 percent (unchanged).

HOW POLLS ARE MADE

Electoral and political polls are carried out by polling companies according to precise scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to be interviewed that is sufficiently large and representative of the population to be analysed. In the case of polls on voting intentions for political parties or the confidence index of political leaders, therefore, the interviewees must adequately represent the adult Italian population, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls. This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible.

Usually a political poll is considered reliable if the margin of error indicated is 3 percent with a confidence interval of 95 percent. It is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population that the pollsters face the greatest difficulty. Interviews for electoral political polls are usually carried out with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out the interviews, opinion poll companies rely on specialized companies.