Fdi, war on “small” drug dealers: immediately in prison

The government Melons has a new objectiveseverely punish the drug dealersnot only for large quantities of drugs but also for small doses. A law signed by Fdi arrives in Parliament and is destined to do a lot noise. The text is signed by Augusta Montaruliformer Undersecretary at the University and current Vice-President of the Commission of Rai surveillancewho resigned as undersecretary in February after conviction for embezzlement in the refundpoli investigation. Fdi’s goal is to tighten the penalties and aims to raise up to 5 years the maximum penalty for those responsible for the illicit production, trafficking and possession of narcotic or psychotropic substances if the fact is, in fact, of “minor”. Hence the proposal, which modifies articles 73 and 85 bis of the decree of the President of the Republic 309/1990 on drugs, to give “the judiciary this additional tool to stem the recurrence of the crime when the de facto elements following a punctual and careful assessment are such as to request its application“.

Fdi intends to climb over the current law in force, which sanctions the “little onesdrug dealers with a sentence ranging from six months to four years, and the fine from Euro 1,032 to Euro 10,329. A provision that according to Montaruli “makes it impossible at the moment to apply the precautionary measure in prison. The current norm – reads the report – is in fact unreasonable since the minor entity, albeit characterized by a lower circulation of money, does not consider that it still derives from one criminal conduct which can only take on increasingly serious contours when the ultimate goal of the crime is not taken away from the agent, i.e. a form of gain deriving from a crime”. It would be farewell to the legalization from the light drugs dear to the left.

Subscribe to the newsletter

