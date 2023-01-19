Lazio-Lombardy regionals, Fdi dominates in the center-right. A pink five-year period is expected: analysis

Voting soon Lombardy It is in the Lazio and if the surveys are confirmed, one is expected landslide of votes for Brothers of Italy with a clear affirmation of the centre-right. Of course there is a “pull effect” of Giorgia Melonia well-known effect in politics which is reinforced when one party, a leader, takes a significant majority at policies and so it was for Brothers of Italy.

In fact, if you look at the results on the proportional FdI took last September -rounding- 26%, the League 9% and Come on Italy 8%. The latest polls (Tecnè) give FdI to 31%, the League to 9% and Forza Italia to 7.6% at the national level, confirmed in the proportions also at the regional level. So not only the center – right is growing but within the coalition there is no match with Meloni who dominates unchallenged on Salvini and Berlusconi. In short not a new “black twenty years” is expected” -as someone suggested- but a “pink five-year period” Yup.

Berlusconias an old poker player that he is, some time ago he tried to bluff saying that there were the numbers to make a new “centre-right single party”, in short, a new edition of the PDL, a proposal promptly returned to the sender with the reason “the single party already exists and is called the Brothers of Italy”. Because one thing must be clear: Giorgia Meloni it comes from the old school, the one that came from George Almirante And Gianfranco Fini and he knows how to do political negotiations well and knows very well when he is in a position of strength and when he is not.

For example, on the hegemony in the centre-right, she is perfectly aware that hers location is unassailable. But he also knows when he is weak and knows how to admit them defeats, even if she really doesn’t like to lose in terms of character, even when she plays. on fuel excise duties he realized he made a mistake. The story was the first real political test of the centre-right, ie of the Brothers of Italy.

Not only did he make a mistake doing the election campaign on their abolition and then keep them but there was a big mess communicative: first it was said that the proceeds were used for the disadvantaged social classes then someone said that they had not been changed then the Melons agreed to change the rule canceling the discount. In all this she has irritated voters and gas station attendants who have threatened a two-day strike.

But as we said, the prime minister can commit errors but the pattern of her strengths and weaknesses is very clear to her. She is a careful chess player and she does not give in to the self-flattery of power. She and she is the first to self – stick to hers errors (although officially he may not recognize them). For this it will be very difficult for Salvini and Berlusconi go back. But if Berlusconi is of an advanced age and has already had a leading role for many years, Matteo Salvini is the great disappointment because he “could and did not”.

He had his chance when he won the 2013 election but he preferred the alliance with the Five stars forming the government – ​​yellow-green which – among other things – he didn’t even lead himself. Then the Papeete and compromises with Dragons they did the rest.

