FdI, half of the voters dissatisfied with the situation in Italy

Election political polls today 30 December 2023

ELECTION POLITICAL POLLS – Fratelli d'Italia and the Democratic Party end the year with growth. This is what emerges from the last one Euromedia poll, which sees Giorgia Meloni's party at 28.5 percent and the one led by Elly Schlein at 19.5 percent. The 5 Star Movement follows, decreasing to 16.5 percent, while the League rises to 9.3 percent. Forza Italia is down, at 7.5 percent, as is Azione, at 4.1 percent. The Greens/Left Alliance grows, at 3.6 percent, and Italia viva, at 3.2 percent, while +Europa drops to 2.5 percent.

In an article in La Stampa, Euromedia co-founder Alessandra Ghsileri commented on the results of a survey on Italians' satisfaction. Currently 68.6 percent of the population is satisfied with their life. A figure that hides a deep rift between social classes: “while 90.1% of the 'high-medium-high' socio-economic target defines themselves as satisfied and pleased with their position, 51.5% of those who fit into the 'low-medium low' one is not at all satisfied,” wrote Ghisleri. At the party level, 80.4 percent of Forza Italia voters believe the country is going in the right direction, by far the most optimistic. For Lega voters the figure is 49.2 percent, for Fratelli d'Italia voters it is 46.8 percent. Among the country's problems, rising prices are listed as a national emergency by 49.1 percent, leading to taxes (25 percent), healthcare waiting lists (24.4 percent) and immigration (24 percent). 2%).

HOW SURVEYS ARE DONE

Electoral and political polls are carried out by opinion polling companies respecting very specific scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to interview that is sufficiently large and representative of the population they intend to analyse. In the case of surveys on party voting intentions or the confidence index of political leaders, therefore, the interviewees must adequately represent the adult Italian population, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls. This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible.

Usually a political-electoral poll is considered reliable if the margin of error indicated is 3 percent with a confidence interval of 95 percent. The greatest difficulty for pollsters is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population. Interviews for electoral political surveys are usually carried out with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out interviews, opinion polling companies rely on specialized companies.