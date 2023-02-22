The group leader of Fdi in the Foti Chamber: “My daughter is very normal” | VIDEO

When the patch is worse than the hole: in trying to defend the president of the Senate Ignazio La Russa, Tommaso Foti, Fdi group leader in the Chamber, declared that he would have no reservations if he had a gay son, emphasizing, however, that he has a “very normal” daughter ”.

Guest of Today is another day, the program broadcast on Rai 1 in the afternoon of Wednesday 22 February 2023, Foti commented on the statements of Ignazio La Russa, who, during an interview with Belve, had declared: “I would regretfully accept the news of a gay son: as if he were a Milan fan, different from me. A straight father would like his son to be like him.”

“When you have a story of this type in the family, it is welcomed no more or less than many other situations are welcomed – said the group leader in the Fdi Chamber – President La Russa has a reservation, I personally would not have that reservation, I say it openly, even if I have to say that I have a daughter in my house, she is a very normal daughter”.

“Even homosexuals are normal” Pd MEP Pina Picierno immediately replied with Foti who replied: “I said very normal, neither more nor less, as it would be very normal if it were in a different case”.

“To say that La Russa is homophobic – added Foti – is simply saying something outside of reality. A person is not that because he has an office he has to become a hypocrite. It was an unveiled interview, she legitimately said her opinion, which is contestable as it is contested, but it cannot be linked to institutional issues ”.