FdI, Meloni: “The usual mud machine against my sister. Very serious and squalid”

The director of Il Giornale Alessandro Sallust he spoke of a possible investigation Coming soon to the detriment of Arianna Meloni and hypothesized the accusation of “influence peddling“. While waiting for any moves by the prosecutors, Prime Minister Giorgia herself Melons to talk about the alleged case that would involve his sister: “Against Arianna squalid and desperate moves – the prime minister told Ansa -. If it were true, it would only demonstrate that we are dismantling a system that is holding the country hostage. It is a scheme – she adds – seen and reviewed especially against Silvio Berlusconi: a system of power that uses any method and subterfuge to defeat a political enemy who wins the democratic competition at the ballot box. If it were true that they have now moved on to mud machine and to the construction of theorems at the table in the hope of some imaginative investigation against the people closest to me, starting with my sister Arianna, would be very serious“.

“I believe – says the group leader of FdI Tommaso Photos to Il Giornale – that the director Sallusti did very well to denounce what it’s not science fiction at allas Renzi or Paita, two of those who were the first to throw the stone in the pond and then withdraw their hand and call those who denounced the incident a visionary, have hastened to claim. Sallusti has had the merit not only of journalism but also of civility to denounce a series of barbaric behaviors that go to to hit one person without being able to hit another. Yes, because this orchestrated series of attacks has as its ultimate and true aim that of try to hit and cripple Giorgia Meloni“.

It is well known – continues Il Giornale – that the prime minister’s sister has been at the centre of malicious backstories for some time. The president of the FdI senators, Lucio Malanagrees with Sallusti’s concerns. “What he writes in Il Giornale is disturbing but unfortunately coherent and similar to campaigns seen in the past“. “If instead – Malan relaunches – the campaign has the aim of subverting the electoral result expressed by the sovereign people, let them know that we will be able to defend the letter and the substance of the Constitutionwhich they too often cite only in an instrumental way”.