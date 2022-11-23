POLITICAL ELECTORAL SURVEYS TODAY NOVEMBER 23, 2022

POLITICAL ELECTION SURVEYS – Brothers of Italy still above 30%, the Third Pole surpasses the League: this is what emerges from the latest political electoral polls elaborated by SWG for the TgLa7.

According to the survey, in fact, Fdi not only confirms itself as the first party, detaching everyone by almost 15 points, but is still gaining support, remaining above 30%. Giorgia Meloni’s party, in fact, grows by 0.3 percent and is now at 30.4%.

Slight drop in the M5S, which in any case confirms itself as the second party with 16.9 percent of the votes. The Pd is growing again by 0.2%, going back to 16.2%.

The Third Pole fell by 0.1 percent, which however, due to the collapse of the League, found itself to be the fourth political force in the country with 7.9%.

The League, as mentioned, loses half a percentage point and falls back to 7.6 percent. Forza Italia also fell, losing 0.4%, falling to 6.4 percent.

Among the other smaller parties, both the Greens/Italian Left and +Europe are growing, now at 4% and 3% respectively.

HOW POLLS ARE MADE

Electoral and political polls are carried out by polling companies according to precise scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to be interviewed that is sufficiently large and representative of the population to be analysed. In the case of polls on voting intentions for political parties or the confidence index of political leaders, therefore, the interviewees must adequately represent the adult Italian population, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls. This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible. Generally a political-electoral poll is considered reliable if the indicated margin of error is 3 percent with a 95 percent confidence interval. It is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population that the pollsters face the greatest difficulty. Interviews for electoral political polls are usually carried out with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out the interviews, opinion poll companies rely on specialized companies.

Read also: All polls