Fidanza and the agreement with the prosecutor’s office: no disqualification from holding public offices

Carlo Engagement found the agreement with the power of attorney, will bargain the penalty in the investigation that sees him involved for corruption. MEP of Brothers of Italyas well as the other party politician involved in the investigation Giangiacomo Calovinihave agreed with the prosecutors of Milan – reads the Corriere della Sera – a sentence to one year and 4 months. suspended sentence and without disqualification from public office. According to the investigations of the Milanese prosecutors, the former city councilor of Brescia Giovanni acresalso from Fdi, would have left his own assignmenton June 25, 2021, by having the first of the unelectedi.e. Calovini (later to become a deputy), close to political current of Fidanza.



