Georgie Melons she is still ill and for this reason she probably won't have been able to thank them all in person. But you will certainly have enjoyed the surprise of all the MPs Brothers of Italyin fact a. arrived at the prime minister's house pickup truck full of giftswhich was seen leaving before Christmas from via della Scrofa towards home Georgie Meloni, southern Rome. Small and large present – we read in Il Foglio – including a huge cubic package. All intended for the Prime Minister and leader of the Brothers of Italy. Since delivering gifts to Palazzo Chigi is now one risky practice and unpleasant, given the stringent anti-corruption rules, the world that matters has decided to wish a happy Christmas to the most powerful woman in the country passing by the party headquarters.

Pure packet logic: everyone loaded into a van and taken to the prime minister's house. THE around 170 parliamentarians of Fratelli d'Italia – continues Il Foglio – have decided to join forces to send a nice gift to Donna Giorgia. Last week it left a fundraiser: 50 euros each, which put together, despite several defections, still make a good impression. As always, MP Augusta took care of collecting the loot and deciding what to buy Montaruliarousing the perfidious ironies of some party colleagues, given that for one series of expenses not exactly orthodox There was some legal trouble because of the reimbursements from the Piedmont region.

