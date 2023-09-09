Election political polls today 9 September 2023

ELECTION POLITICAL POLLS – Fratelli d’Italia loses half a percentage point in a month, but Pd and M5S do not take advantage of it: this is what emerges from the latest electoral political polls resulting from Supermedia Agi/Youtrend.

According to the survey, which is based on the average of the polls carried out in recent weeks, Giorgia Meloni’s party loses 0.5% compared to the previous survey carried out on 3 August. Fdi, however, remains firmly in the lead with 28.5 percent.

The Democratic Party does not take advantage of this, which actually drops by 0.2%, falling below 20 percent (19.9%). It gains 0.1 percent, but still remains far from Fdi, the 5 Star Movement now credited with 16.1 percent.

The League grows by 0.1 percent and is now at 9.3% while Forza Italia loses 0.2% to 7.2 percent. Among the other minor parties, both Azione (3.8%) and Italia Viva grew by 0.1%, returning to reach the threshold quota (3%).

HOW POLLS ARE DONE

Electoral and political polls are carried out by opinion polling companies respecting very specific scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to interview that is sufficiently large and representative of the population they intend to analyse. In the case of surveys on party voting intentions or the confidence index of political leaders, therefore, the interviewees must adequately represent the adult Italian population, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls. This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible.

Usually a political-electoral poll is considered reliable if the margin of error indicated is 3 percent with a confidence interval of 95 percent. The greatest difficulty for pollsters is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population. Interviews for electoral political surveys are usually carried out with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out interviews, opinion polling companies rely on specialized companies.