Electoral political polls today February 7, 2023

POLITICAL ELECTION SURVEYS – According to the latest poll carried out by Termometro politico, carried out between 31 January and 2 February 2023, the Italian confidence index in Prime Minister Meloni is still stable at 43.6%. The Cospito case and the tensions with the anarchist front have no repercussions at the moment on the consensus of the Prime Minister. Also because almost one out of two Italians is against the revocation of the 41-bis for Alfredo Cospito, held in hard prison, on hunger strike.

However, voting intentions show the Brothers of Italy down to 28.5%. The M5S, on the other hand, grew by three tenths to 17.9%. The Democratic Party, still grappling with the choice of the new secretary, is down, at 16.5%. On the other hand, both Lega and Azione/Italia Viva were up, respectively at 8.6% and 8.3%. Forza Italia yields four tenths compared to the previous survey and drops to 7%. Below the threshold are Sinistra Italiana at 2.9%, +Europe at 2.6%, Italexit at 2.3%, Unione Popolare and Democrazia Sovrana Popolare (each at 1.6%).

HOW POLLS ARE MADE

Electoral and political polls are carried out by polling companies according to precise scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to be interviewed that is sufficiently large and representative of the population to be analysed. In the case of polls on voting intentions for political parties or the confidence index of political leaders, therefore, the interviewees must adequately represent the adult Italian population, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls. This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible. Usually a political poll is considered reliable if the margin of error indicated is 3 percent with a confidence interval of 95 percent. It is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population that the pollsters face the greatest difficulty. Interviews for electoral political polls are usually carried out with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out the interviews, opinion poll companies rely on specialized companies.