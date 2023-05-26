Electoral political polls today May 26, 2023

POLITICAL ELECTION SURVEYS – Cala Fdi, Pd and Lega date back: this is what emerges from the latest political electoral polls processed by thewell-known institution for the in-depth program of Rai 1 Door to door.

According to the survey, Fdi is confirmed as the first party, but drops by one percentage point, falling back to 28%. On the other hand, the Democratic Party gains half a point, thus reaching 21.5 percent.

The 5 Star Movement fell by 0.5%, falling to 14%, while the League gained one percentage point, thus reaching 9.5%.

Forza Italia, down by half a percentage point, is credited with 7%, while Azione-Italia Viva, still calculated together despite the disagreements between Renzi and Calenda, obtain 6.5% losing over one percentage point (-1.5 per hundred). Among the other minor parties, Greens/Italian Left is stable at 3% while +Europe grows by 0.5% and is now at 2%.

HOW POLLS ARE DONE

Electoral and political polls are carried out by polling companies according to precise scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to be interviewed that is sufficiently large and representative of the population to be analysed. In the case of polls on voting intentions for political parties or the confidence index of political leaders, therefore, the interviewees must adequately represent the adult Italian population, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls. This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible.

Usually a political poll is considered reliable if the margin of error indicated is 3 percent with a confidence interval of 95 percent. It is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population that the pollsters face the greatest difficulty. Interviews for electoral political polls are usually carried out with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out the interviews, opinion poll companies rely on specialized companies.