Government, Nordio-Justice almost done. Inside the League, not only Piantedosi in the running. Here are the names

“Given the gravity of the moment and the importance of the decisions to be taken for the future of our country, I thought I had to devote my time to more important things than to rectify distorted and frankly ridiculous interpretations of my thinking”. This morning’s interview with Corriere della Sera from Silvio Berlusconi is recorded with moderate satisfaction on the upper floors of Brothers of Italy. An audio, the one broadcast and containing the words of the former Knight on Putin and Zelensky, which for the leader of Forza Italia is completely “out of context, spread without knowing the global meaning of my words, with the sole purpose of spreading slander and disinformation“.

In short, a patch. Climbing on the mirrors Berlusconi tries to undo the damage, to those words spoken in front of the blue deputies (with lots of applause) who fully embrace the Kremlin’s line on the war in Ukraine. “We have no doubt. The men and women of Forza Italia and the parliamentary acts, both in Rome and in Europe, confirm their positioning in Europe, in NATO and in the West“, underline qualified sources of FdI. Which confirm, Sergio Mattarella permitting, the Foreign Minister box for Antonio Tajani. “He was president of the EU Parliament, he is vice-president of the EPP and has always spoken out against the Russian invasion. No veto, God forbid”, explain from Via della Scrofa.

The knot of Berlusconi’s words remains. Who in the party of the premier in pectore derubricano and to which they try not to give too much weight, considering also the advanced age and the known physical problems that she had in the past. And in any case for Fratelli d’Italia, even on foreign policy, “the electoral program with which we presented ourselves in the elections is valid. No doubt about belonging to the West, the EU and NATO. Point “. As regards the formation of the executive, always in FdI, they give for” very probable ” Carlo Nordio – as Giorgia Meloni wants – to Justice and Berlusconi will have to settle for another chair for the former president of the Senate Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellatiperhaps to the Reforms.

On the Lega front, which has yet to deliver its shortlist of names to Meloni, there is the Viminale node. “Almost impossible” a return of Matteo Salvini to the Ministry of the Interior, which will almost certainly go to Infrastructure and will also be deputy premier along with Tajani. For the Interior Ministry, however, not only the prefect of Rome is in the running Matteo Piantedosi but also leading political figures of the League. “Giulia Bongiorno and Nicola Molteni would be excellent names, we’ll see“, always observe from FdI. Finally, the agricultural policies now lost by the Carroccio with the election of Gian Marco Centinaio to the vice-presidency of the Senate.

Francesco Lollobrigida, reconfirmed leader of FdI in the Chamber, would prefer to continue to deal with the party and the group in the Chamber, but, given the intention to create a “strong and authoritative” government, his presence in Agriculture could be necessary. The other two names to succeed Stefano Patuanelli, also from FdI, are those of Patrizio Giacomo La Pietra and Luca De Carlo (but there is the problem that they are both senators and, given the numbers at Palazzo Madama, we cannot exaggerate with the senators in government). In conclusion, a very clear signal arrives from the Brothers of Italy: what counts is the program voted by the Italians, not the words “stolen” from Berlusconi, even if they certainly did not like and surprised negatively. But the government, “strong and authoritative“, it will be done quickly.

